Linguine with Lobster and Caviar

Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen from the restaurant, Story, in Prairie Village made a dish that folks can make at home if they’re staying-in for New Year’s Eve.

Serves 2

3oz unsalted butter

1 shallot, sliced

½ small Serrano pepper, sliced

2 green onions, sliced

½ c. chicken stock

6 oz lobster meat

1 tsp lemon juice

¼ raw spinach leaves

2oz fresh cheese, like stracciatella or ricotta (optional)

8oz linguine, fresh or dry, cooked according to package instructions

Salt, to taste

2 tsp caviar

1 T grapeseed or olive oil

In a medium sauté pan melt one ounce of butter. Add the shallots and Serrano pepper and cook 2-3 minutes, until soft. Add the green onion and chicken stock and reduce by half. Add the lobster and remaining 2 ounces of butter and reduce until the stock thickens to the point of sauce consistency. Add the lemon juice, spinach leaves, and cheese if using. Taste and season with salt. Add the cooked pasta and toss. Divide between two plates. In a small bowl mix caviar with grapeseed oil, then spoon on top of the pasta.