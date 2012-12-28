Family Pranks Grandmother on 70th Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A family pranked their beloved grandmother on her 70th birthday on Friday. They told her they were taking her to church, but instead took her to Kansas City's premier indoor trampoline park, SkyZone.

"I'm in shock," said Karen Everett. "They pulled a biggie on me. I had no idea."

Everett said when she arrived at SkyZone, she thought she was going to watch her grandchildren jump, but nope. Her family said the trek to the trampoline park was for her.

Turns out, she had fun. It's a birthday she'll remember!