NY Woman Arrested in Connection with Firefighter Ambush

Posted 3:54 pm, December 28, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK (CNN) — Police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old woman in connection with the gunman who ambushed and killed two firefighters as they battled a blaze in upstate New York, police said.

Dawn Nguyen faces charges of filing a falsified business record, which is thought to be linked to the purchase of the AR-15 rifle and 12-gauge shotgun that the gunman had with him during the attack. The nature of her alleged relationship to the shooter — identified by authorities as William Spengler, 62 — is unclear.

Nguyen was “turned her over to ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) agents to be processed at the federal level, and arraigned by a federal magistrate this afternoon,” said state police Investigator James Newell.

The shooter — who was convicted of killing his grandmother decades ago — used the same type of weapon employed in the recent assault on Sandy Hook Elementary School, which left 26 people dead, including 20 children. As a convicted felon, Spengler was not allowed to legally possess weapons.

“He was equipped to go to war,” Webster Police Chief Gerald Pickering said. The gunman was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later.

Nguyen’s attorney was not immediately available for comment.

CNN’s Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s