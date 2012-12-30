× One Dead In Motorcycle Wreck Early Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 26-year-old man from Kansas City, Mo. is dead after his motorcycle hit a car just after midnight Sunday.

The accident happened near I-470 and Blue Ridge Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police say the motorcycle was northbound on Blue Ridge when it hit a Honda sedan as the car pulled out from a parking lot.

There were three people inside the car, none of which were hurt, police said.

Police are expected to release the name of the victim sometime Sunday afternoon.