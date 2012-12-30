One Dead In Motorcycle Wreck Early Sunday

Posted 2:24 pm, December 30, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 26-year-old man from Kansas City, Mo. is dead after his motorcycle hit a car just after midnight Sunday.

The accident happened near I-470 and Blue Ridge Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police say the motorcycle was northbound on Blue Ridge when it hit a Honda sedan as the car pulled out from a parking lot.

There were three people inside the car, none of which were hurt, police said.

Police are expected to release the name of the victim sometime Sunday afternoon.

