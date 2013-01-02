× Theater Offers ‘Tweet Seats’ To Customers

MINNEAPOLIS — If spending a couple of hours watching a performance without the comfort of your Twitter feed sounds like torture to you — maybe you should head up to Minnesota.

One theater in Minneapolis is offering customers the option to sit in “tweet seats,” areas of the theater where patrons can (and are encouraged) to broadcast their thoughts.

The Guthrie Theater announced that those seated in the “tweet seats” during the Thursday night performances of “The Servant of Two Masters,” would be allowed to live-tweet their thoughts on the comedy, Minnesota Public Radio reports.

The seats are located in the balcony, so the bright light of your smart phone won’t distract those who chose to stow their phone.

One theater that you shouldn’t expect to see Twitter-friendly seats at is Alamo Drafthouse. The movie theater chain (there’s one in Kansas City, in the Power and Light District) has made it clear: no texting or talking during their movies. They’ve even gone so far as to play an angry voice mail before movies from one customer who got tossed from the show after using her phone.

And, of course, who can forget the anti-texting PSA for Kansas City's Alamo Drafthouse featuring FOX 4's Shawn Edwards, Russ Simmons and Charly Arnolt: