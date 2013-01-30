Police Identify Female Driver Killed in Apparent Road-Rage Shooting

Posted 7:28 pm, January 30, 2013, by and , Updated at 01:02PM, January 31, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident on Wednesday as 32-year-old Jennifer Jones.

According to authorities, Jones was traveling westbound on Emmanuel Cleaver II Boulevard near Elmwood when a woman in a dark-colored SUV fired shots into her car. Jones was killed almost instantly.

Police say that the SUV, described as a maroon, early 2000's model Ford Expedition or Explorer with tinted windows and no license plates, was driven by a black female.

The homicide is the city's seventh killing in the last 48 hours and the15th homicide for the month of January in Kansas City.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kansas City Missouri Police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments