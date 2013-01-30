Police Identify Female Driver Killed in Apparent Road-Rage Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident on Wednesday as 32-year-old Jennifer Jones.

According to authorities, Jones was traveling westbound on Emmanuel Cleaver II Boulevard near Elmwood when a woman in a dark-colored SUV fired shots into her car. Jones was killed almost instantly.

Police say that the SUV, described as a maroon, early 2000's model Ford Expedition or Explorer with tinted windows and no license plates, was driven by a black female.

The homicide is the city's seventh killing in the last 48 hours and the15th homicide for the month of January in Kansas City.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kansas City Missouri Police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.