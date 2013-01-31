× Super Bowl XLVII Matchup Preview: Inside the Postseason Numbers

NEW ORLEANS — Super Bowl 47 is almost here, and both the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers enter with impressive postseason stats and plenty of momentum.

The 49ers (13-4-1) have been on a tear offensively, ranking first with an average of 476 total yards per game. They’ve been destroying opponents with the run, averaging 236 yards rushing per playoff win.

The Ravens (13-6) have also been on a roll offensively, but rank just fifth in the postseason with an average of 425 yards per game. They also rank fifth in rushing, averaging 149 yards per game. They own a slight edge over the 49ers in the passing game, where they’ve averaged 276 yards to the 49ers’ 240.

The two hottest quarterbacks of the playoffs are both in the Super Bowl, and both have unique skill sets. Ravens QB Joe Flacco ranks first with a passer rating of 114.7, while 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick ranks second with a rating of 105.9. Kaepernick poses an even bigger threat on the ground, where he has gashed opponents for an average of 101 rushing yards per game.

Both defenses have allowed an average of 415 yards per game. The Ravens have stopped the pass better than the run, allowing 287 yards passing compared to 128 yards rushing. The 49ers’ potent rushing attack will present the Ravens’ defense with their toughest task yet.

The 49ers on the other hand, are more equipped to stop the run than the pass. They’ve allowed just 93 yards per game on the ground, and 322 yards per game through the air. The 49ers are +2 in the turnover department, while the Ravens are +5.

San Francisco is led by two former Missouri Tigers on defense. In just his second year, linebacker Aldon Smith was second in the NFL with 19.5 sacks. Defensive tackle Justin Smith is in his 12th year in the NFL, and his fifth with the 49ers.

Super Bowl 47 kicks off on Sunday at 5:30 CST at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.