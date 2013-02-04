Download the FOX 4 app today

Click here for area closings/delays due to winter weather

Posted 1:16 pm, February 4, 2013, by , Updated at 06:27AM, November 14, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The FOX 4 News app is ready for those of you on-the-go, for all of you who rely on your phone or tablet for everything, especially and including the latest news. FOX 4 Android app | FOX 4 iPhone/iPad app

The fox 4 kc app has more news content, more options, and more ways for you to share with us the pictures and videos you take when you see news happening where you are.

So, download it, play with it as you do other apps, and use it often!

Make sure you go to the settings (look for the *) to set your breaking news alerts so FOX 4 can alert you to the significant stories. (Information continues under picture.)

breaking news alerts

We also have more maps and live radar to help you during severe weather.

weather maps

And we can't fail to mention that you can (and should!) watch FOX 4 News on your phone or tablet!  We now livestream our newscasts through our app.

livestream

