3 in custody, charges expected in teen handcuffed to pole case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police said three people were arrested in the case involving a 17-year-old boy who was found handcuffed to a pole in his basement. Police said after reviewing hundreds of documents, charges are expected to be file.

The 17-year-old boy was removed from his father’s home a week ago after a neighbor alerted the Division of Family Services that he was being held in “permanent jail” in the basement of his Northland home.

According to the police report, he was “very thin for his height. His face was sunken in on the sides and his eyes had a look of desperation.” In describing the conditions further, the officer reporting the incident said in the police report:

“He was shivering and he said he was very cold. He continuously asked for his jacket and shoes. He had only a few thin blankets to lay on and to cover up with as he slept on the cold concrete floor.“

The boy told investigators he had been down there since Sept. 27 when he says his father took him out of school and locked him in the basement.

According to a juvenile officer, during interviews, Martin said the boy had only been in the basement for three weeks.

The boy’s biological mother lives in Missouri. She was unable to attend Thursday’s custody hearing. The next court hearing is scheduled for March 7.