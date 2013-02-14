× Hugh Jackman denies gay rumors

Hugh Jackman has opened up in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter and squashes a longtime rumor he’s gay.

Jackman, 44, admitted to THR, that rumor never really bothered him until recently. But it bugs his wife even more.

“Just recently, it bugs her,” he said. “She goes, ‘It’s big. It’s everywhere!;” he told the magazine.

“I have seen him with Deborra since the beginning of their trip to Hollywood, and I’ve been on five movie sets with him and have never seen him stray, have never seen him eye anyone,” Jackman’s “X-Men” producer said.

Read more from The Hollywood Reporter.