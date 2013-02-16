St. Louis news anchor drop kicks, makes basketball goal on live tv

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- A St. Louis news anchor (now FOX 4's 10 p.m. news anchor) has an impressive live shot to put on his resume tape.

Former KSDK anchor Pat McGonigle had tried to make several long-distance shots during the station's morning newscast, and missed all of them.

Then at the end of the show, McGonigle tried to drop-kick shot, but it hit the backboard.

His second shot, however, was nothing but net!

Of course, that's good, but not as great a shot as Fox 4's Rob Low's half-court shot that he made shooting backward over his head a couple of years ago.

Take a look.