‘The Walking Dead’ gets a new boss

(CNN) — There’s a new sheriff in town on the set of “The Walking Dead.”

On Wednesday, AMC made it official: Scott M. Gimple will be replacing Glen Mazzara in overseeing TV’s No. 1 scripted series.

The show about a zombie apocalypse lost Mazzara back in December. He was in charge of the show for much of season two and the current season three.

“To be honest, as we were talking about moving ahead with the show, there [were] genuine creative differences,” Mazzara, the show’s second showrunner after Frank Darabont, later told New York Magazine’s Vulture.

“So we together, AMC and I, reached a decision that it was best to part ways. I’ll let my work stand for itself, and I’m very happy with it and they’re happy with it,” he continued. “I’ve moved on to my own project now, and I’m excited about that. It was a difficult decision but I think it was the right one for the show and for me as an artist.”

“Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman told CNN that he thinks “the creative couldn’t be at a better place. I think we have a really strong season three. Moving forward, it’s important to note that television is a collaborative medium, and there may be an element that changes from season to season. … The majority of people remain, so the show is still going to have the same flavor. I couldn’t be more excited about all the things we’re going to be doing in season four.”

After Gimple’s hiring on Wednesday, Kirkman said in a statement that the new showrunner “has been an essential part of this show since he came aboard at the very beginning of season two. He’s contributed to guiding this show in a substantial way that has resulted in a lot of the key scenes and storylines fans have dubbed signature moments of ‘The Walking Dead.'”

Gimple added, “I’m a huge fan of the comics, and started with the show on the other side of the set, as an avid viewer. Over the past two years, it’s been an incredible privilege making such great television with the best cast and crew I’ve ever worked with – I can’t wait to make some more.”

The series’ fourth season begins production on May 6 in Atlanta.