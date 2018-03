Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, NV -- Actors want to act, but how old are they when they know they want to act and what do they do to start? Fox 4 Film Critic Shawn Edwards asks Steve Carell, Jim Carrey and Olivia Wilde about their first time performing in public. The new film "The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" opens in theaters Friday, March 15.

Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @sedwardskc @NewLine_Cinema