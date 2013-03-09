LIKEME Lighthouse celebrates first year of operation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An organization that provides support services for the lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender community celebrated a milestone Saturday.

The LIKEME Lighthouse at 39th and Main celebrated its first anniversary. The organization is a safe haven for the LGBT community, their families and friends.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James was the honored guest at Saturday's festivities. He told the attendees that we are all united and interdependent on one another.

James saluted the group for providing educational and support services for people in need.

"Going and doing anything for you means knowing you've made it over that hurdle of just getting started and once you get started you can keep going. I hope you can get the grants that you need because it's a worthwile cause," he said.

The mayor also said he's happy Kansas citians have a resource such as the LIKEME Lighthouse and urged people throughout the community to get involved with the work the organization is doing.