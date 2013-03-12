Lamp to blame for Shawnee apartment fire

Posted 5:17 pm, March 12, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Firefighters say a lamp with a cloth on top ignited a blaze inside a third floor apartment earlier this month. Investigators say the lamp was left on for at least two hours while no one was home.

Two other people inside the apartment at Carlyle Apartments, 11706 West 76th St., when they heard the smoke alarm on March 3 and saw smoke coming from inside a bedroom. They ran out of the apartment, activated the building’s smoke alarm and alerted other residents to the fire.

However, while alerting others in the building, the main door to where the fire happened was left open, allowing heat and smoke to invade the interior hallways of the complex. That move forced several residents to their balconies where they were rescued, investigators said.

Firefighters say it’s important to keep doors closed during a fire to help contain fire and smoke.

No one was seriously hurt in the incident.

