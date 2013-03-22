Child porn video goes viral on Facebook

Posted 2:33 am, March 22, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — By late Thursday afternoon, FOX 4 had received numerous emails from concerned viewers about a video that reportedly shows a man trying to engage in sexual acts with a young child.

The source of the video is unknown. However, it’s important to note you should report this immediately to Facebook and DO NOT share the video.

For tips on how to report a violation to Facebook, click here.

1 Comment