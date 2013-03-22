Child porn video goes viral on Facebook
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — By late Thursday afternoon, FOX 4 had received numerous emails from concerned viewers about a video that reportedly shows a man trying to engage in sexual acts with a young child.
The source of the video is unknown. However, it’s important to note you should report this immediately to Facebook and DO NOT share the video.
For tips on how to report a violation to Facebook, click here.
