Police chase ends with 4 robbery suspects held at gunpoint

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A police chase through Cass County turned heads Friday morning. Police were in pursuit of four robbery suspects when they finally stopped them and held them at gunpoint in field in Cass County.

Kansas City police spokesman Steve Young said the chase began in the 8300 block of Wornall in Kansas City, Mo.

