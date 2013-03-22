Police chase ends with 4 robbery suspects held at gunpoint

Posted 11:17 am, March 22, 2013, by , Updated at 12:35PM, March 22, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A police chase through Cass County turned heads Friday morning. Police were in pursuit of four robbery suspects when they finally stopped them and held them at gunpoint in field in Cass County.

Kansas City police spokesman Steve Young said the chase began in the 8300 block of Wornall in Kansas City, Mo.

No other information was immediately available.

