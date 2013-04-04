Coast Guard suspends search for missing Alabama shipyard worker

The winds also caused a Carnival cruise ship to break loose from a repair dock.

An official with the city’s fire department said that the missing employee and another person were in a guard shack at the BAE shipyard that was blown into the Mobile River. One of them was found in the water.

On Thursday, the Coast Guard said they searched for approximately 15 hours with more than 15 boats and aircraft to find the missing worker.

The situation began when a call came into the Coast Guard at 1:45 p.m. CT Wednesday as the near hurricane-force gusts hit the Gulf Coast city.

The Carnival Triumph, adrift for several hours, was secured Wednesday night at a dock at the Alabama Cruise Terminal, officials said. Carnival spokeswoman Joyce Oliva said all of the company’s crew members and contractors on the ship were accounted for.