KC Zoo’s ‘thank you’ to Jackson, Clay County residents

KANSAS City, Mo. -- Nice weather means the start of a busy season for the Kansas City Zoo.

On Sunday, all Jackson and Clay County, Mo., residents had free admission to the zoo, which was the first of four free admission days, which will be offered to the residents.

It was zoo's way of saying "Thank you" for county residents supporting the one-eighth cent sales tax.

If you couldn't go to the zoo on Sunday, you'll have three other chances in June, July and October to take advantage of the free admission.

All Jackson and Clay County residents just need to bring a photo ID to the zoo showing their address on those days to receive complimentary admission.