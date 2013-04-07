KC Zoo’s ‘thank you’ to Jackson, Clay County residents

Posted 5:56 pm, April 7, 2013, by , Updated at 05:58PM, April 7, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS City, Mo. -- Nice weather means the start of a busy season for the Kansas City Zoo.

On Sunday, all Jackson and Clay County, Mo., residents had free admission to the zoo, which was the first of four free admission days, which will be offered to the residents.

It was zoo's way of saying "Thank you" for county residents supporting the one-eighth cent sales tax.

If you couldn't go to the zoo on Sunday, you'll have three other chances in June, July and October to take advantage of the free admission.

All Jackson and Clay County residents just need to bring a photo ID to the zoo showing their address on those days to receive complimentary admission.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s