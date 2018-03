This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Tate Stevens sings National Anthem at Royals Home Opener KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After winning season two of The X Factor, Belton native Tate Stevens has been a busy man. But the country music star took time to make an appearance at the Kansas City Royals’ Home Opener on Monday where he sang the National Anthem. Please enable Javascript to watch this video Filed in: Entertainment, Mornings, Sports Topics: royals, Tate Stevens Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google