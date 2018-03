This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Amish say farewell to family members headed to prison after hair cutting hate crime OHIO — Members of an Amish community in Northeast Ohio gathered for a final time, before four women and one man go to prison this week. They were convicted of hate crimes for cutting the hair and beards of other Amish people. Filed in: Mornings, News Topics: amish, hate crime, ohio Facebook

