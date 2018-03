Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oops... he's done it again! We put Nick on yet another fun assignment! This time he went from news anchor to chimney sweep! He got a look at some of the behind-the-scenes magic that goes into the stage musical, "Mary Poppins."

Event Info:

Mary Poppins runs through Sunday at the Music Hall. Tickets start at $25. Call 800-745-3000 for tickets.