Recognizing alcoholism and getting help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One in 10 men and one in 30 women in America is addicted to alcohol. April is Alcohol Awareness Month.

FOX 4 Medical Reporter Meryl Lin McKean spoke with a man named Steve who sought help at Heartland Center for Behavior Change. Steve had been a drinker since he was 14. Research shows the earlier you start drinking, the more likely you are to develop an addiction. Now in his early 40s, Steve is two and a half months sober.

In our area, First Call has a hotline that anyone affected by alcohol and/or drug addiction can call 24 hours a day. The number is 816-361-5900.