Senior Sendoff for Price Chopper

Posted 3:55 pm, April 17, 2013, by , Updated at 03:29PM, April 17, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

6 comments

  • donna bush

    I would like to nominate my two nephews for this reward they have worked really hard and the both of them are graduating 🎓 from the same school on the same day what a blessing for my sister and brother…i am there loving aunt and I think they really deserve this.thank you

  • Sandy Bales

    I would like to nominate our granddaughter Hayley Rash. She has accomplished so much thru her high school years. She is an excellent student, fantastic in sports. Her number 1 sport is basketball and has also excelled in soft ball. Such a great girl and fantastic personality. She will be graduating from Lawson High school and then attending Mo. Western.

  • Aandra Raneec Byers

    I am so proud of my oldest daughter Aandra Byers. She’s really growing into a responsible young lady. She’s graduating this year 2016 from Olathe Northwest. She’s a Art major, and a athlete she played basketball there,and she does varsity shot put. She has eight siblings Aandra is a beautiful young lady,and I’m a very proud dad. It makes me think back to the day you were born. My love started for you then and will never end. Great job Aandra R.Byers. I love you.

  • Precy Smith

    I would like to nominate my daughter Kiz-Juan Sherrell for her many accomplishment and very well done job.. Making headline of The Kansas City Star, completely over achiever with 30 credits graduating while only 24 required to graduate and also leading by example… Very strong willed young woman and you are gifted in many ways.May you continue to bloom into beautiful butterfly.

