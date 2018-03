× VIDEO: Sinkhole swallows cars in Chicago

A 40-feet wide sinkhole swallowed three cars in the Chicago neighborhood Thursday morning. The third car was caught on video falling into the hole by a camera crew reporting the event.

One motorist was traveling down the road sunk beneath him. He was hospitalized with minor head injuries. The other two cars that fell into the sinkhole were parked at the time. Watch the video for more details.