State could appoint new leaders in KCMO School District

Posted 6:01 am, April 30, 2013, by , Updated at 06:08AM, April 30, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A bill that would allow for the immediate takeover of the Kansas City Missouri School District is gaining steam in the Missouri House. The legislation was approved in a House committee Monday.

Similar measures calling for the immediate takeover of the district have failed in the past. This takeover measure is tied in with a bill that also changes teacher tenure and evaluation rules.

For parents and students in the unaccredited district it means the state could step in before the two-year waiting period and appoint its own special administrative board to oversee the district.

Many frustrated parents say it's what they want to see happen, but the district says it's making progress. In the past the school board has said that history does not show a record of academic success in state takeovers.

The district officially lost accreditation on January 1, 2012.

