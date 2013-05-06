Trust fund set up for child of woman killed during bachelorette party

Posted 4:27 pm, May 6, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Funeral and visitation services have been announced for Jamie Frecks, the 26-year-old woman who died Saturday night when she fell out of a party bus during a friend’s bachelorette party.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m.

Both will be at Maple Hill Funeral Home, 3300 Shawnee Drive in Kansas City, Kan.

A trust fund has also been set up for Frecks’ newborn.

If you want to contribute, send to the following address:

Jamie Frecks Memorial & Baby
First Legend Bank & Trust
10900 Parallel Pkwy
Kansas City, Kan.
66109

Call 913-845-2500 for questions about the trust fund.

Related: Family wants answers

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s