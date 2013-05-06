× Trust fund set up for child of woman killed during bachelorette party

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Funeral and visitation services have been announced for Jamie Frecks, the 26-year-old woman who died Saturday night when she fell out of a party bus during a friend’s bachelorette party.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m.

Both will be at Maple Hill Funeral Home, 3300 Shawnee Drive in Kansas City, Kan.

A trust fund has also been set up for Frecks’ newborn.

If you want to contribute, send to the following address:

Jamie Frecks Memorial & Baby

First Legend Bank & Trust

10900 Parallel Pkwy

Kansas City, Kan.

66109

Call 913-845-2500 for questions about the trust fund.

Related: Family wants answers