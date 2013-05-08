× Mizzou baseball player arrested for assault, vandalism

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A University of Missouri baseball player has been suspended indefinitely from the team after he was arrested for assaulting a student and vandalizing school property.

According to KMIZ.com, Gavin Stark, 22, threw a student’s laptop on the ground and threatened the student outside the alumni center Monday night. Stark reportedly threw a rock through a window in order to enter the alumni building where he allegedly went in and damaged furniture. Police said Stark was drunk at the time.

Stark was charged with second-degree assault, felony first-degree burglary, felony resisting arrest and property damage.