Mizzou baseball player arrested for assault, vandalism

Posted 7:12 am, May 8, 2013, by
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A University of Missouri baseball player has been suspended indefinitely from the team after he was arrested for assaulting a student and vandalizing school property.

According to KMIZ.com, Gavin Stark, 22, threw a student’s laptop on the ground and threatened the student outside the alumni center Monday night. Stark reportedly threw a rock through a window in order to enter the alumni building where he allegedly went in and damaged furniture. Police said Stark was drunk at the time.

Stark was charged with second-degree assault, felony first-degree burglary, felony resisting arrest and property damage.

