The buzz about the popular Paleo Diet

Posted 9:51 am, May 8, 2013, by , Updated at 10:28AM, May 9, 2013
Trouble shedding those few extra pounds? Looking to whittle away your waistline? A relatively new diet could be the answer.

It’s called the Paleo Diet. It focuses on cutting out sugar and eating wholesome foods like vegetables and nuts — foods our ancestors would have thrived on during the Paleolithic era, or Stone Age. Find popular recipes from Pinterest here.

On Thursday at FOX 4 News at 10, Susan Hiland shares one woman’s story of success. She also talks with a Shawnee Mission East and KU grad who created an app completely focused on the Paleo diet after he, too, lost a total of 20 pounds.

“I did it (the Paelo diet) and lost and additional 20 pounds in a month and I was like, ‘whoa!'” he said.

Find out more about the diet that’s changing lives Thursday on FOX 4 News at 10.

Jill Hamilton Reeves, a dietician, says it’s a popular diet among men. Listen to her reasons in the video below.

