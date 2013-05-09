Guestbook: Leave condolences, thoughts for Ottawa victims’ families

Use the form below to leave thoughts, remembrances, condolences or anything you would like to share with the victims’ families in the Franklin County homicides.

Read messages of support below:

Name: Suzette Hamilton-Therman

Message: My thoughts and Prayer go out to the families of the Victims…

Name: Michele Bussard

Message: Im so sorry for everyone’s loss prayers to you all in this time

Name: Danielle

Message: Prayers to all the families! God bless you!

Name: Diana Manheim

Message: My deepest most heartfelt sympathies to all of the families and friends of these individuals. May all of your wonderful memories sustain you in your time of grief and through out your own lives until you meet again. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.

Name: James & Heather Manley

Message: Our warmest condolences from the Manley family.

Name: Linda Ellis

Message: May God be with the family members, friends, and all whose lives were touched by this tragic event

Name: Lorie Kelley

Message: My prayers go out to the families for their loss!!! I just dont understand how some could do such horrible thing take someone life especially a child.I hope the burn in hell. GOD BLESS YOU!!!!!

Name: kathy sammons

Message: Prayers with the family,,

Name: Lora Hill

Message: My family and I send our deepest sympathies and condolences. I pray God brings you peace during this unbelievably difficult time.

Name: Don and Donna Ross

Message: Our prayers and thoughts are with you.

Name: D. Long

Message: I’m so so sorry… No words can fix anything, but you’re in our thoughts.

Name: jamie tillery-carr

Message: I am so sorry for the loss of your loved ones!!! Praying for the families and friends of these young adults who were taken to soon!!! God bless them and you all!!

Name: Shawna Brockus

Message: My thoughts and prayers to all the familes..

Name: KH

Message: My heart goes out to all the people affected by this horrific tragedy. Im praying continously that everyone will be given the justice they deserve!

Name: Vickie Davidson

Message: My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time

Name: Janet Williams

Message: I am so sorry for your loss. Losing a daughter and a granddaughter is so beyond me I cannot know how you feel. Hopefully, that experience will never happen to me. I am praying that the Lord will give you some comfort.

Name: Roben F

Message: My thoughts & prayers are with you as we all try to wrap our minds around what has happened. ^i^^i^^i^^;^

Name: Debra Killman

Message: I am so sorry to all of the families and friends who have lost loved ones in this horrific crime. Please remember our thoughts are with you and we are praying for Baby Lana to be found….God Bless Everyone

Name: Lexi B

Message: My thoughts and prayers are with the victims families. Prayers being said that baby Lana is found safe!

Name: Coleah I. Penley-Ayers

Message: My heart aches for all concerned. It is a numbing reality that is difficult to live with. God be with their families.

Name: MaryBeth Thompson

Message: God be with you to comfort and help give you Peace in this Heartbreaking time, Prayers and our Love go out to each and every family member and friends of the victims. So, So very sorry…Love to All.

Name: Datha Jackson

Message: I am so sorry for your loss all my thoughts and prayers are with family and friends and I can’t even believe that someone can just take peoples lifes I will never understand sending lots of prayers my god be with you thru this time

Name: Anne Reeves

Message: Karen and Neil I am so sorry for you lost. Karen your daughter looks just like you did at that age

Name: Stacey

Message: So so sorry. Thoughts and prayers for all the families of the victims.

Name: Erin Claiborne

Message: My sincerest thoughts and constant prayers are w/ all of you!

Much love and many many hugs.

God Bless

Name: Larry & Cora Hensiek

Message: Our family’s heart breaks for the families of the victims. How cruel and evil a person must be who could do this to other people.. I pray that justice will be done to the person or person’s who committed these murders! We pray that little Lana will be found. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families!

Name: Maestro and Army Ford

Message: Our prayers are with you.

Name: Shelly andmike

Message: our parys are with you all

l love you if there is any mike I can help with let us know god be with yoi e.

Name: Tina

Message: so so very sorry for your loss, condolences and prayers are with the families

Name: Kelly

Message: No words can describe how everyone feels about this tragedy. So many lives are destroyed because of one evil and selfish person. It is just sickening to think

about.

Name: darrin

Message: So very sorry for your loss.

Name: maxie blanton

Message: you are all in my heart, thoughts and prayers.

Name: Michele Peebles

Message: May God bring you peace! I am praying for you all.

Name: Roger

Message: My love thoughts and prayers for the families for their loss. God Bless.

Name: Ella M Goans

Message: Our family’s thoughts & prayers go out to you all in this hard time of grieving. Extremely saddened a d heart broke.

Name: Robin

Message: My thoughts and prayers to the families involved! I pray for justice!

Name: Dodie Davidson

Message: Praying for the victim’s and their families and a special prayer for baby Lana,,.

Name: kayleigh

Message: I’m sorry that your lives where cut short I’m sorry our system failed you. God rest your souls

Name: Rosa Andrews

Message: To the Families and Friends of Kaylie Bailey, Andrew Stout, and Steven White,

I am so sorry for your loss, I can’t imagine what you all are going through. I knew Andrew from working with him at Country Kitchen and I hung out with him a couple times a few years ago. he had such an infectious smile and always had a smile, he was always nice! I don’t think he even knew how to frown or be mean, he was amazing! such a tragic loss! I didn’t know Kaylie or Steve but I have heard a lot about Kaylie through these past days and she sounds like an amazing person and Mother, I wish I had known her. and she is beautiful! I’ve seen lots of pictures. My deepest sympathy and condolences are with you all, I hope and pray you have the strength to get through this and that Lana is found alive and well, and if what we have heard is true, that she be found so she can have a proper burial with her mommy. I also hope and pray that Justice be served for all!!! God bless you all

Name: Kassandra Fletcher

Message: To the families who lost their loved ones, know our hearts are with you, and they will be with you in the trying days to come. There are no words that can be said to ease the pain your feeling. Know that they will always be remembered, and they will live on in our hearts forever. Although they are no longer with us, they will never be forgotten by those who knew and loved them, and there are many. Rest In Peace…..And know that you are loved!

Name: Lindsey nicole

Message: I’m so sorry for the special lives lost

Name: court

Message: May You Find Peace In All Of This Heartache!! God bless!!

Name: Patty H (from Leavenworth)

Message: My Husband David and I send our deepest sympathy to all victims, families and friends! I am very sorry for your lost! We will be praying for you all at this time of need.

Name: dixie baugher

Message: You have all been in my thoughts all week, prayers to each of you, can not even imagine your pain!

Name: Donna Szulski

Message: Andy, WIlma, Shawna, Kaylie’s Mom, My heart goes out to you all. I have watched the news with a heavy heart wishing there was something I could do. I texted Dr. S. the minute I saw Shawna and Andy on the news. I just could not believe my eyes.

My prayers are with you and Lana in hopes she finds her way home to her loving family.

I never met Kaylie but if the rest of the family was any reflection, I am sure she was a loving, kind person with a beautiful soul who will be missed by many.

Please let me know if there is anything I can do. Dr S knows how to contact me.

Thoughts and Prayers,

Donna Szulski

Name: Mary Culpepper

Message: As a parent,and grandparent my heart breaks for all families involved in this terrible tragedy,and I pray for your peace of mind,and justice.

Name: Kaylie

Message: My thoughts and prayers go out to all the families at these hard times 😦 Hopefully baby Lana will be safe and back home soon. We will not give up on her, we just wont give up! We know she is out there some where. Sending love and Hope to families of Kaylie Bailey, Andrew Stout, and Steven White.

Name: Heather R Dougherty

Message: My Prayers Go Out To The Families Of The Victims…

Name: Stacy Young

Message: My heart is breaking for the families they were all so young and that poor baby ohh god bless the family you are in my prayers here in WV

Name: Lisa in Wellsville

Message: Prayers are with the families. God bless the friends or family that went back a second time and demanded a search!

Name: Veronica Corlew

Message: Sorry for your loss. The Heavenly Father will send you comfort durning your time of greaf.

Name: Karen Lawyer

Message: As a great grandmother, grandmother, mom and a sister my heart is very heavy for your lost. I know no words express my great sympathy for your hurt and lost . I pray that god help your family through sadden times. god bless.

Name: Cindy & Mike Scott

Message: I know there isnt no words that can take away the hurt that you are all going through right now. We are so sorry for your losses. Prayers for all the families of the victims. God Bless you all.

Name: kathy snedeker

Message: Thoughts and Prayers to everyone effected by this horrific act. God Bless you all .

Name: Melissa Henry

Message: My thoughts and prayers are with each family and friends and all loved ones of each victim…our hearts are broken with you.. Words can’t Exspress what you are going through… But just know so many people are praying for you.. I know I am and so many people I know are praying for all of you…I am so so sorry for all of the losses… Sending my love, thoughts and prayers for all of you …. The Henry’s

Name: Dr. Kimberly Stuenew

Message: My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families this man is a monster and he needs to treated with the same lack of respect as he did to his victims. It is to my understanding the man in custody has killed before it is a shame our justice system is so flawed to allow a man to kill someone and be released from prison after serving just four years. The KS. justice dept allowed a monster out on the street to kill again.

I have been praying for the safe return of baby Lana.

Name: Ernestine Grayson

Message: May God be with you, comfort you, guide

you and keep his loving arm of protection

around you.

Name: Erin

Message: May The Lord comfort you and keep you in this time of deep loss and sorrow

Name: Mandy Connolly

Message: Very sorry my heart goes out to all the families & friends may God be with you all

Name: fellow ottawan

Message: My prayers go out to all of Franklin county, this has been so devastating not only to those involved but those in the community. Let us all kiss our babies at night and be thankful for every day. My deepest deepest condolences go out to the families of those we have lost in this terrible crime.

Name: ryan

Message: My thoughts and prayers go out to all the families who are involved in this rediculous and thoughtless crime, the thought of somebody being able to do this especially to a beautiful little girl like that. And to my cousin you will be

Name: Brenda

Message: My prayers are with you, God Bless all of you and may God wrap you in His arms to comfort you….

Name: William Frame

Message: :(:(:(

Name: Brian Owen

Message: My Condolences to Mr. Pettyjohn for his loss… Words cannot be enough for him and his family for their losses… Mr. Pettyjohn you are in our thoughts and prayers from the Owen family…. May god be with you all during this time… You were the best Principal any student could ever ask for…!!

Name: Rosa Jacobs

Message: to the families and friends you are in my thoughts and prayers

Name: Bryan and Betty Sapp &family

Message: Prayers to all the families and loved ones.We are so sorry for your loss.

Name: V Fode

Message: So sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers to all of you.

Name: Cathy Shull

Message: My heart aches for all the family and friends of these young people. Please know that we are all wrapping our arms around you. Sending prayers for your healing.

Name: jim Morrissey

Message: Im so sorry for your lost and heartache. My the Lord grant. you peace and faith in this very. difficult time .

Name: Angela taylor

Message: Let god be with u and your family.

Name: c

Message: steven miss you miss you

Name: kimberly kenndy from colony ks

Message: I,m sorry for your lose of your family and friends my thoughts go to you all.

Name: Lisa n the girls

Message: May God be with each and everyone of you in this time of need. Still praying for Lana

Name: Amanda Lange

Message: Prayers to the family! May The Lord walk with you in this time of grief! Qp

Name: Misty and Jeremy Peters

Message: My husband and i are fr Ottawa and cannot believe the horrific crime this monster has committed.we pray the families get justice and get some answers. our love and thoughts for the family as well..God bless

Name: angie chance

Message: im so sorry for the loss so great i have lost a son and know the heartache of losing a child. i pray for you all and send my love to you…i didnt know anyone but steven, but all i hear are the great things these young people have done for the community and how outgoing they were…they would all had given the shirt off their backs to help someone…god bless you all on your journey, i pray for strength and justice for you all…

Name: Kelley Hall-Moore

Message: My heart breaks for those closely effected to these horrific events! I’m in a neighboring community of Baldwin and my husband is from Ottawa. We have been just so upset and dumbfounded of the “why’s”. I would like to send my condolences to the family and friends of these victims! I pray you will find peace and comfort and may you feel the love of strangers from the community who care! Rest in Peace and never forgotten…

Name: jennifer Boley

Message: My thoughts and prayers go out to victims families….

Name: Alakazam

Message: I’m heartbroken for the victims family members. Condolences and may you find peace and comfort during this difficult time.

Prayers are coming your way.

XOXO !!!

Name: Mike & Vicki San Nicolas

Message: Our prayers go out to all of the families for the victims who lost their life in this tragic time may they rest in peace and pray for the best over this baby

Name: tammy ball

Message: May god be with all of you at this tragic time. Prayers are with you all.

Name: Brenda Rudell

Message: May God bring peace to your families as he welcomes each of youth heaven

Name: ashley kinsman

Message: I am so sorry for your loss. My condolences praying for everyone involved

Name: Dee Bailey

Message: I am Lana’s Great Aunt on her dad’s side of the family. I live in California but I have watched Lana grow up on Facebook and I have never seen a prettier child with those big blue eyes. Our family is so sad for the loss of Kaylie, Lana and the other two victims. There are no words to explain how someone could kill these young lives. I do know that God is with us and that he is not to blame for the evil that is in this world. When man turns away from God and chooses to do harm, then that is his free will and innocent people pay the consequences. If we can learn anything from this tragic event is that life is fragile. You do not know what tomorrow may bring, so please make sure that you have accepted Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior and you know where you are going should your life be taken from you. Your simple decision to accept that we are all sinners in need of a saving God will have eternal consequences. If you have not accepted Christ, I ask that you invite him in to your heart right now, don’t wait. Pray this prayer :

Father God, I come to You right now, in the name of your most Holy Son, Jesus Christ, asking You to accept me as a Christian.

You say in Your word that if I confess my sins and ask forgiveness, You are faithful and will forgive my sins and remember them no more. You will not hold them against me and You will give me everlasting life.

Father, I confess that I have sinned against You. I have not followed Your commandments and I have broken Your laws. I repent of my sins and ask for Your forgiveness.

Father, I believe that Jesus Christ, Your only Son, came to Earth and was born, that He lived among us, and that He was crucified to pay for our sins and for my sins. I believe that You raised Him from the dead and gave Him power over all creation.

Lord, right now I accept Your Son Jesus as my Savior and as the Lord of my life. Send the Holy Spirit to guide me, protect me, lead me and counsel me. Send Your angels to gather around me and protect me. Protect me from Satan and his evil forces. Help me grow in wisdom, knowledge and love for You and Your ways. Give me the strength and courage to change my ways and resist the Devil and avoid sin in the future.

Lord, I thank You for sending Your only Son to die so that I can live.

Jesus, I thank You in that You died for me while I was still a sinner and had not yet accepted You. I thank You for forgiving my sins and for bringing me to a saving knowledge of You. Please bless me and protect me. Teach me to pray. Guide me. Increase my faith, and make me sure in the knowledge that I can rely on You, no matter what may come. Lead me to a good church where I can learn Your word and the Father’s will, where I can fellowship with Christians and grow in my knowledge of You.

I ask these things in Your most holy and precious name, and I thank You for making me a Christian.

Amen!

Name: Jess and Nate Schmidt

Message: My thoughts and prayers for the family. I’m so very sorry.

Name: jamie russell

Message: May god bless you guys my prayers go out to the family and god bless guys

Name: Patricia Boeck

Message: My thoughts and prayers go to all the families of the victims and Kaylie your the only one I got to know when I was married and you dated my Nephew Tony. You had such a big heart and was so kind to everyone. You will be truly missed and I pray they find Lana soon. May god but his hands on all hurt over this and heal the pain.

Name: Betty Trent

Message: My thoughts and prayers are with you. Stay strong and cherish your time together

Name: Ginger Wilcox

Message: I am so sorry for your loss. My condolences to the families. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless

Name: Kari

Message: I am so sorry. Prayers are with you.

Name: Paul Gorsline, former Franklin County resident

Message: My thoughts and pray’s go out to the victims in this tragic event! God bless baby Lana and hope she is found so the family can have truly closure in the end of this nightmare. I can’t help but wonder if an alert was put out by the county sooner and better police action done, would had a better ending. God speed for you all!

Name: Kendra Oszman

Message: To the families and victims…i am truly sorry this has happened. i hope soon they find the baby girl Lana,and you all find some peace after you loved ones have been taken way to soon. i will keep everyone of you in my mind and heart.

Name: dianna wise

Message: <3

my prayers to everyone’s family’s. so very sorry for your loss. god bless and may the lord wrap his arms around each and everyone in this time of sorrow .

Name: Treva

Message: I thoughts and Prayer go to Stout Family, Smith Family, White Family….

Name: Vicki Engstrom

Message: Thoughts and prayers to all the families that have lost loved ones May God wrap his arms around each and everyone of you through this very hard time

Name: storyfollower

Message: I just hope and pray that this God wraps his arms around the families of these victims and gives them the strength to move forward. May justice prevail this time on Kyle Flack.

Name: Paula Meese

Message: I am saddened by this event. No one deserves this , for any reason. May peace and comfort be with you. And I pray the police find the missing baby safe. Prayers from Tennessee. Paula

Name: storyfollower

Message: Correction: May God wrap his arms around the families of these victims.

Name: sANDRA bYRD

Message: kILL THE MURDERER. iF WE DON’T START MAKING THEM AN EXAMPLE THEY ARE NEVER GONNA STOP. HE KILLED 3 PLUS A BABY. TORTURE HIM AND THEN KILL HIM LRT HIM HAVE THE JUSTICE HE GAVE THESE PEOPLE

Name: Karen Thornton

Message: Our prayers are with the victims families for their loss

Name: Bonita and Kenneth Hamic and family

Message: Thoughts and prayers are with all the family’s…god bless you all

Name: hf

Message: Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the family’s…God bless you all

Name: Erin from Shawnee

Message: I am so sorry for your devastating loss of Kaylie and little Lana. Lana was such a darling little girl and she will be missed by many many people. My heart goes out to your family during this tragic time. I pray that her little body is recovered so she can be laid to rest peacefully.

Name: Amy West

Message: My thoughts ,prayer and heart go out to all the families involved. Such a devastation. Alot of us are still keeping faith that Lana will be found alive and unharmed. May you get peace in this horrible time.

Name: Ms. Chris

Message: Prayers and love to the family!

Name: Heather

Message: My thoughts and prayers to the family and friends. Its a horrible and senseless tragedy. May they rest in peace.

Name: lorie

Message: Prayers for you all

Name: Shyla Viers

Message: My heart and prayes go out to everyone involved. I am deeply sorry for your loss.

Name: Kristin

Message: My deepest condolences go out to the families. My heart absolutely breaks .for them. I’m still praying sweet Lana is found alive. I would just if someone hurt my baby girl. I hope the monster that did this tortured in prison for what he did.

Name: Angela Gage – Independence Missouri

Message: Prayers to all the families! God bless you!

Name: Karen Arnesman

Message: Thought and prayers to your family.

Name: Shelley Nolop

Message: Sending prayers of comfort to these families as they go through this most devastating of times…May they find some form of comfort through one another, friends and the justice system…God Bless you all…

Name: Dee Pfeiffer

Message: Kaylie you was married to my grandson and gave him an amazing child, you are with the Lord now, but baby girl you will always be in my heart. I will always be your grandmother and will keep your and Lana’s picture beside me always, To have know you for such a short time, but to know what an amazing young lady you were. You are now resting in the arms of our Savior and I have added another angel to my list. You were so loved and will forever be in my heart.

Grandma Pfeiffer

Name: sandy

Message: My prayer and thoughts go out to the families and victims

Name: Linda Marconette

Message: My thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these young people whose lives were taken from them so tragically, and the precious baby Lana who has the face of an Angel. May God cradle her in his arms and that she never know the cruelty of her death and that of her Mothers, Kailey Bailey. I am so distraught of the awful cruelty done to these families. Sincerely,

Name: Leah

Message: I cant imagine what it feels like to loose so many people. All my prayers go to the family and friends. I cant even begin to think why some one would hurt a little girl that hasnt even got to exsperiance life yet

Name: Kemberly Creager

Message: My thoughts and prayers to all the victims and their families. I pray for the recovery of Lana Leigh. God bless all of those affected by this unspeakable tragedy.

Name: Monica Wells

Message: My thoughts and prayers go out to all of the families of the victoms. And it’s such a sad day when it’s being said that an innocent baby has lost her precious life too. This saddens me the most, but all of them are in a much better place now. Justice will be done!!!

Name: Cody Ritz

Message: My thoughts and prayers go out to all the friends and families of the victims, and I pray that baby Lana Is found so that the family has some sort of closure. I remember growing up with Steven and even being a room-mates when we were just out of high school. We grew up in Chanute, Kansas and its a little town, and I would have never expected something like this to happen to some one I knew and grew up with. My heart breaks because this was a senseless crime, that no one should have to go through. May the calming and peaceful hands of the Lord bless, guide, and keep you in this moment of sorrow.

Name: Candice Dulin

Message: Bless the families of these young people and I still maintain hope in a miracle that little Lana is found safe.

Name: Samantha Bishop

Message: With babies of my own I can’t even begin to imagine how these families are dealing with this loss. I am heartbroken for you and send my prayers and deepest condolences.

Name: Laura Schope

Message: I know the whole area is feeling your losses along with you, and your families have been in everyone’s prayers. I pray for answers, swift justice and some part of closure for all involved.