Abercrombie & Fitch: Fat, ugly people shouldn’t buy our clothes
Walk through the mall and pass an Abercrombie & Fitch store and you know it.
Music thump, thump, thumps from speakers that can’t be seen, cologne permeates the open air outside the store and gorgeous young models pose pretty in the window. Abercrombie.
It’s what they’re known for.
And they’d like to keep it that way.
The teen retailer doesn’t stock XL or XXL clothes for a reason. They don’t want overweight people wearing their brand. According to recent reports, they only want the “cool kids” to sport their polos and skinny jeans (pun not intended). According to Abercrombie’s marketing, fat kids aren’t cool.
In fact, in a 2006 interview with Salon, the man behind the brand, Mike Jeffries, said sex sells. And skinny people are sexy.
“That’s why we hire good-looking people in our stores,” he said. “Because good-looking people attract other good-looking people, and we want to market to cool, good-looking people. We don’t market to anyone other than that.”
Jeffries, in his late 60s, is comfortable wearing his own brand of clothes — even if he does market his line to teens. In fact, Salon writer Benoit Denizet-Lewis reports most of the people who work at Abercrombie’s 300-acre headquarters in Ohio “wear flip-flops, torn Abercrombie jeans, and either a polo shirt or a sweater from Abercrombie.”
Sound sexy?
Perhaps not the Victoria Secret kind of sexy, but Jeffries has an ideal customer in mind when marketing his brand.
“In every school there are the cool and popular kids, and then there are the not-so-cool kids,” he said in an interview with Salon. “Candidly, we go after the cool kids. We go after the attractive all-American kid with a great attitude and a lot of friends. A lot of people don’t belong [in our clothes], and they can’t belong. Are we exclusionary? Absolutely.”
Jeffries competitors like H&M and American Eagle aren’t so exclusionary, offering XL and XXL sizes for both women and men. Abercrombie’s largest size of women’s pants are 10, while H&M offers a size 16. American Eagle pant go up to size 18.
Jeffries explained that his exclusionary approach is strictly business.
“Those companies that are in trouble are trying to target everybody: young, old, fat, skinny. But then you become totally vanilla. You don’t alienate anybody, but you don’t excite anybody, either,” he said.
Teens vow to never wear A&E
A group of students who participated in a South Carolina weight loss academy posted a video in response to Jeffries’ comments. After losing 70, 80, 100 pounds, the students vowed to never shop at Abercrombie & Fitch.
Does Abercrombie excite you? Or are you turned off by their marketing approach? Sound off on our Facebook page or leave us a comment in the section below.
juneg
Well, Abercrombie and Fitch are missing a billion dollar market!.. Those so called fat ugly people have slim and beautiful children and grandchildren that would buy their clothes if……………if they are pretty clothes. One other thing, I would hope that some of them would be teaching their children, beautiful or not, that it does matter about who they are on the inside. Be as beautiful as you may, you are stupid if you think that “looks” is all that counts. Ask any, and I mean any reasonable person, or older person. Being beautiful on the inside helps a person stay good-looking longer. That is true, and happiness doesn’t come with only looks. The “look at me generation” is in for a very sad end, and Hollywood is full of the proof. By the way, many of them are not beautiful. So go ahead, Abercrombie and Fitch,
Can I be the one to pull the BS card? You can’t indirectly say that fat kids aren’t cool. There isn’t just one cookie cutter definition of “cool”.
Chris Smith
Good looking people don’t have to have tons of plastic surgery like their CEO has obviously had. He is pathetic saying that fat kids are not cool and saying only good looking kids are what his company is marketing to. Truly a pathetic individual who is old and just wants to act like he is young with all the plastic surgery he has had.
Amy
Personally, I think this article is BS. I agree that the fact that they don’t have the larger sizes is terrible and discriminating, but I’m pretty sure the CEO of A&F would never publicly say “yeah, we only sell to skinny people not anyone else”. Just my opinion.
