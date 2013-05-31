Woman rescued from car trapped in high water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- At 139th and Mur Len in Olathe, firefighters rescued a woman whose mini-van was trapped in high water as she driving in the neighborhood there.

FOX 4's Kathy Quinn spoke to a woman named Jo, who was also caught up in the rising water. She said it was too late by the time she saw the rushing water. She was next to the woman who was swept down the creek and had to be rescued.

"It was really scary I didn't know what to do I wanted to take care of both of us. But I didn't know whether to stay in my car or what I needed to do. I'm glad she's okay but I wish I could have helped her," Jo said.

"We had to affect a water rescue via boat," said Olathe Battalion Chief Bill Parker. "She turned out okay. She's hypothermic but she's going to be alright. She's a lucky, lucky woman."

Jo commended the rescue team.

"They got over here quickly and I guess the water was like 6 feet," she said.

Much of the water has since receded, but FOX 4's Karli Ritter explains that's why they use the term "flash flood". It comes on quickly and then recedes quickly.