Bikers stop traffic on I-70 for tricks, police make multiple arrests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Traffic in all lanes was stopped on the busy Interstate 70 on Sunday, and all because a group of bikers wanted to do some tricks they could film and post on the Internet.

Police made multiple arrests in the incident.

A FOX 4 News crew happened to come up right behind the bikers heading east bound on I-70. They said before they knew it, a group of at least 30 to 40 bikers were stopped right by the stadiums.

The FOX 4 crew captured video of smoke being kicked up in the distance when some of the bikers did their stunts. But within five minutes, the sound of the law sent bikers and those following in trucks or cars, scrambling.

Not all were lucky enough to escape, as a biker was stopped right in front of our crew. When he was asked what he was doing, he simply replied, "I'm not with them, Ma'am." But our cameras caught him off his bike, rubbing elbows with the group right before he was apprehended.

Police arrested more riders on the side of the highway, and then one came directly to them on 40 Highway.

"One of the other bikes involved came over the hill couldn't get stopped and hit the back of his vehicle," Kansas City Police Sgt. Jay Atkinson said. He said the biker hit a squad car and then proceeded to try to fight off the officer. Atkinson said that biker is also being charged with assault.

Atkinson said these groups are starting to mobilize through social media.

"Riding wheelies and just coming back the wrong way onto incoming traffic after they've got it stopped, just whatever they think is cool, but it's pretty stupid, Atkinson said.

He said those involved videotape it all and then post it online. Atkinson said these arrests are important. He said it's the first time they've actually caught some of these suspects, and they have video.

"We're doing an investigation now and we've got video on both of them, so we've got some good leads to go after them and find out who they are and we're going to do what we can to find out who they are and get them charged," Atkinson said.

Police said the problem with this is, it's very dangerous. Atkinson said for example, a semi truck might not be able to stop as quickly in these situations and could hit other cars or bikers.

"You know people can get killed really quick doing it," he said.

Police said they're still working on charges for all the suspects, but might look into felony charges for shutting down the interstate and reckless endangerment.