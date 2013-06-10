Rape victim featured on national TV show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman who was held captive and repeatedly raped will be featured this week on a national cable TV show called "Dates From Hell."

Aretha Donaldson says she hopes her case will result in tougher laws against sex offenders.

Donaldson survived being kidnapped and sexually assaulted for more than two days in May 2012. She thought she was going out on a date.

Donaldson first told her story to FOX 4 last year after the Jackson County Prosecutor made a plea deal that prevented her from testifying in front of a jury.

Donaldson was held against her will inside a home near 59th and Agnes. It's the house of her attacker, Carey Clark, who had picked her up for a date and instead brought her home for days of torture that included beatings, stun gun shocks and sodomy.

Donaldson escaped naked out of a window of the home and ran down the street where neighbors called police.

She was outraged when prosecutors dropped kidnapping, rape and sodomy charges and instead convicted Clark of second degree assault in a plea bargain.

Now she's describing her ordeal again on the Discovery ID show called "Dates From Hell."

"I thought I was going out on a date and I was kidnapped soon after," Donaldson said. "I was not allowed to leave until three-and-a-half days later and I thought I was going to die. I'm just so humbled that I'm still here to tell my story."

Donaldson says she's moving out of Kansas City because she fears Clark soon will be getting out of prison. He served only about 200 days in her case. He's currently behind bars on unrelated charges but eventually will be out on the streets again.

Donaldson's story airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on Discovery ID.

A spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor has said in Donaldson's case the plea agreement offered the best opportunity to get a conviction against Clark.