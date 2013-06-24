T-Bones top league in attendence

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – In spite of the heat, big crowds this past weekend helped put the T-Bones at the top for both total and average attendance in the American Association.

Nearly 20,000 spectators came to CommunityAmerica Ballpark for the three-game series between the T-Bones and Laredo, which Kansas City won, two games to one. Friday and Saturday crowds eclipsed 7,000 – 7,011 and 7,932, respectively – and Sunday was just shy of 5,000.

Promotions during the weekend included 1980’s Theme Night on Friday, with an appearance by 1985 World Series MVP Bret Saberhagen, annual Military Appreciation Night on Saturday and Breast Cancer Awareness Night on Sunday.

Kansas City’s total attendance at CommunityAmerica Ballpark this season, after 21 home dates, is 116,958. That averages to 5,569 per game.

Winnipeg is second in the American Association with an average of 5,545 per home date (77,630 during 14 games).