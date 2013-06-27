KANSAS CITY, MO-- Metro kids got to learn what it is to be a firefighter on Thursday. They joined the Kansas City Fire Academy for a two-day fire fighting obstacle course.
Firefighter training for kids
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Firefighters, paramedics treat person at Kansas City house fire
-
Firefighters trying to determine cause of fire at a Birmingham, Mo., home
-
Crews respond to house fire at 37th & Indiana
-
South KC home significantly damaged in fire
-
Firefighters rescue KCMO family from roof as smoke quickly filled their home
-
-
Heavy fire consumes vacant apartment building in Kansas City
-
Lee’s Summit firefighters keep house fire from spreading to nearby homes
-
Semi catches fire on eastbound 470 near Lee’s Summit
-
Smoke detector alerts Northland man of fire inside home, gives him enough time to escape safely
-
Fire crews respond to apartment fire near 101st Terrace and Belleview
-
-
Kansas City firefighters training for water rescue when real call comes in
-
Woman killed, firefighter hurt during Lawrence house blaze
-
Fire investigators track down source of smoke to prevent restaurant fire from spreading to above apartment
1 Comment
Conchita
Would it be OK if I published this article to the Dailyst0rmer? It’s a website about having InterCourse with children, listening to Necr0Ped0Sad0Mas0 music and giving guides on how to commit white supremacy. I’ll be sure to give you complete credit as the author. There is no fee; I’m simply trying to add more racist content for our community and I enjoyed reading your work. If “OK” please let me know via email lcx. Aaron Goldberg, Necr0Ped0Sad0Mas0 producer, member of the Jews Against Fascism Committee, email: AutumnCote@WriterBeat.com