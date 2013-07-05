Bride sends facebook message to guest, asking why she only gave a $100 present

Posted 4:25 pm, July 5, 2013, by , Updated at 04:32PM, July 5, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A wedding guest contacted The Huffington Post after a bride sent her a facebook message scolding her for giving so little cash for a wedding present.

The message begins with, "Hi Tanya. How are you? I just want to know... is there any reason or dissatisfaction of Mike's and I wedding that both you and Phil gave $50 each?"

Click here to read the rest of the distasteful scolding by this entitled bride.

The average amount a bride and groom spend on their wedding is almost $26,000, but is there ever any excuse for this? Please comment below or on the FOX 4 facebook page.

8 comments