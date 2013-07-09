Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mikita Burton, a mom, crafter and organizer, stopped by the FOX 4 Morning Show to share her best tips for summer road trips with kids.

As her family preps for a trip to Nebraska, Burton said she'll bring along a car seat with special features. The Snuggly brand model she brought has big side pockets and memory foam for comfort.

"I love it because it's all three -- a rear seat, forward and then it transfers into a booster," she said.

Burton said parents should search online for 2013 car seat regulations, because some guidelines have changed; now, all children under 2 years old must be in a rear-facing seat.

After safety comes fun to pass the long hours in the car. Burton brought a stylus pen for tablets and smartphones that looks like a big crayon, so kids don't scratch the surfaces with their fingers. She also showed off sticky, gel window decals that kids can play with.

"It keeps kids busy on the window, they come right off," she said. "You can wipe them with a baby wipe -- no damage."

For car cleanliness and organization, Burton recommends a travel bag in a durable material and a shower caddy.

"It is perfect to hold snacks, little toys," she said. "It fits right there, perfectly in their laps. It can keep everything neat if you stop to get fast food. I use this all the time."

And of course, don't forget a trash bag, she said. To find out more about Burton's organization tips, click here.