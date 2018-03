Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some say bald is beautiful, and when it comes to bald babies, nothing could be cuter.

But one company is now giving parents the option of adding hair to their babies with -- wait for it -- the baby wig. Reaction to the product has proven hair-raising for parents online -- some in support, others not.

The company, Baby Bangs, sells "beautifully realistic" hairstyles just for little girls. The online shop says they are "for the girl who has everything -- except hair."