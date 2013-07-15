× Skin cancer in Kansas higher than national average

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Workers who spend a lot of time outside in the sun are at a higher risk of developing skin cancer, and in Kansas that number is rising.

According to The Associated Press and The Hutchinson News, a 2009 study by the Center for Disease Control shows Kansas has more new melanoma cases than the national average.

About 80 Kansans die from skin cancer every year, according to the report.

More than a million people in the United States have been diagnosed with skin cancer, making it the most common cancer.

Experts say people who have severe sunburns early in life are at greatest risk.