× Bite mark mismatch may be a reprieve for Phineas the dog

SALEM, Mo. – A dog in southeastern Mo. may have received a key piece he needed for his freedom. KTVI reports that Phineas, a yellow Labrador, has gotten key support from a Facebook page as his owner’s attorney, Joe Simon, tries to prove his innocence. Phineas faces a death sentence for allegedly biting a seven-year-old girl last summer.

When the young girl was bitten, photos taken at the hospital didn’t scale the bite, so a frame of reference was difficult to determine. A Facebook supporter recognized the shirt the victim was wearing and sent it to the owner to help get a comparison.

Measurements were taken of Phineas’ bite on the shirt and analyzed by dog bite experts. They cross-examined his bite on the donated shirt with the original photos taken at the hospital. They concluded:

“The overall size of the injury suggests a smaller dog may be responsible…based on the current information available…I must exclude Phineas as the biter.” Dr. Kenneth Cohrn said in a report.

The family’s attorneys said that Salem Mayor Gary Brown has the authority to commute Phineas’ death sentence. Brown has said that he has not seen the new evidence but if the measurement are enough to convince a judge then he would be convinced as well.

The next court date for Phineas is July 30th.

Full report from KTVI