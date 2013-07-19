× Mom calls for help when she locks her keys in car, with baby inside

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A mother quickly realized her mistake and called police to get her child out of the car when she locked her keys inside Friday morning at the Legends Shopping Center in Kansas City, Kan.

The woman was parked near Saks 5th Avenue Off Fifth at the Legends.

In minutes, the child, reportedly about three-months old, was rescued by authorities when they broke the car windows to get to the child.

By 11 a.m., the baby was back in the mother’s arms.