Mom calls for help when she locks her keys in car, with baby inside

Posted 11:34 am, July 19, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A mother quickly realized her mistake and called police to get her child out of the car when she locked her keys inside Friday morning at the Legends Shopping Center in Kansas City, Kan.

The woman was parked near Saks 5th Avenue Off Fifth at the Legends.

In minutes, the child, reportedly about three-months old, was rescued by authorities when they broke the car windows to get to the child.

By 11 a.m., the baby was back in the mother’s arms.

