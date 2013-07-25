× Woman says no thanks to rescuers, hires helicopter to get her off Mt. St. Helens

MT. ST. HELENS, Wa. (KPTV) — An injured Texas woman decided to pay for a private helicopter to get her, and her daughter, off Mt. St. Helens on Wednesday morning.

Nancy Allen contacted the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

She told deputies that she and her 18-year-old daughter had climbed to the top of Mt. St. Helens and lost the trail on the way back down the mountain, deputies said.

She said she had fallen over a rocky outcropping and was unable to climb back to the trail, FOX 12 learned.

A Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue coordinator and the Volcano Rescue Team from Fire District 13 out of Yacolt responded to the call.

Although her injuries were not life-threatening, Allen was unable to walk. Rescuers started to bring her out on a stokes litter.

At about 5:20 Wednesday morning, she decided to hire a private helicopter to get her the rest of the way down, rather than continue on in the rescue basket, deputies said.

The helicopter arrived about an hour later and took Allen and her daughter off the mountain.

There’s no word on Allen’s condition or where the helicopter took her.