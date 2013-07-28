Zucchini pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large zucchini, grated (about 1 ½ cups)

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1 clove garlic

5 large eggs, beaten

1 ½ cups cooked brown rice

½ cup low-fat cheddar cheese, shredded

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup skim milk

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. F. Coat a 9-inch pie plate with nonstick cooking spray. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the zucchini, Italian seasoning, and garlic and cook until the zucchini is tender, about 5 minutes. In a large bowl, combine zucchini mixture, eggs, rice, cheddar cheese, ¼ cup Parmesan cheese and milk. Pour the mixture into the prepared pie plate, top with the remaining ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, and cook until golden brown, 30-35 minutes.

Yield: 6 servings

Nutrition Information per serving:

Calories 201

Fat 10 g

Sat Fat 3.5 g

Cholesterol 18 g

Sodium 257 mg

Carbohydrates 14.5 g

Fiber 1.5 g

Protein 13 g

(Source: Grow Eat Grow, University of Missouri Extension)