Zucchini pie

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 large zucchini, grated (about 1 ½ cups)
- 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- 1 clove garlic
- 5 large eggs, beaten
- 1 ½ cups cooked brown rice
- ½ cup low-fat cheddar cheese, shredded
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup skim milk
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. F. Coat a 9-inch pie plate with nonstick cooking spray. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the zucchini, Italian seasoning, and garlic and cook until the zucchini is tender, about 5 minutes. In a large bowl, combine zucchini mixture, eggs, rice, cheddar cheese, ¼ cup Parmesan cheese and milk. Pour the mixture into the prepared pie plate, top with the remaining ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, and cook until golden brown, 30-35 minutes.
Yield: 6 servings
Nutrition Information per serving:
Calories 201
Fat 10 g
Sat Fat 3.5 g
Cholesterol 18 g
Sodium 257 mg
Carbohydrates 14.5 g
Fiber 1.5 g
Protein 13 g
(Source: Grow Eat Grow, University of Missouri Extension)