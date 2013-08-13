Gov. Nixon justifies veto of tax cut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Most people buy prescription drugs, which is why Missouri Governor Jay Nixon said a massive plan to cut Missouri taxes is fatally flawed.

He's vetoed Republicans' signature bill (HB 253) partly he said, because of a clause that would no longer exempt prescription drugs from sales taxes.

"A bill that increases taxes on every single Missourian taking prescription drugs by $200 million dollars a year simply cannot become law," said Governor Nixon speaking from a Tuesday morning press conference at Spalitto's Pharmacy on Independence Avenue in Kansas City.

The possibility of a sales tax on prescription drugs concerns seniors like Edna Johnson.

"Any other taxes or whatever they add to that, it hurts people like me," said, Johnson, the long-time customer of Spalitto's. Pharmacy.

Owner Pete Spalitto said the possibility of having to add an eight percent sales tax to the cost of the prescription drugs he sells would hurt seniors and the uninsured hard.

"Prescription drugs right now are going up at a record rate," said Spalitto, the third generation owner of the pharmacy.

Republicans acknowledge House Bill 253 would impose a sales tax on prescription drugs but insist that part of the bill will be stripped before it ever takes effect in 2015.

"It was a parentheses that was three words in the wrong place," said House Republican T.J. Berry of Kearney, Missouri.

The House District 35 Representative said the sales tax clause was inadvertent and will be fixed as soon as the legislature over-rides the Governor's veto.

"Government moves very, very slowly until everyone agrees and I guarantee you, everyone agrees that a prescription drug increase would be a bad idea," said Berry.

But Governor Nixon said that's a promise voters should be wary of.

"If folks in elected office say we'll raise your taxes, trust us we'll come back and take care of you later, I would be highly skeptical," Nixon said.

Republicans said it's the governor who can't be trusted. They think he's looking for any excuse not to pass their bill which they claim will cut taxes for individuals and businesses by more than $700 million dollars.

Republicans believe they're within one or two votes of over-riding the Governor's veto in September.

email: rob.low@wdaftv4.com

twitter: @fox4roblow