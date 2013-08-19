Family says body of missing 20-year-old has been found in pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The body of a 20-year-old man missing for two weeks has been found, according to his family.

Robert Walter was last seen in the area of 17th and Madison at approximately 10 p.m.on Saturday night, August 3.

His family says authorities found Walter's car submerged in a pond in rural Clay County. They say it appears he had been in a car accident.

"We appreciate all of your efforts, support and prayers," the facebook post said. "Robert was an adventurous spirit and loved by many. He is gone, but never forgotten. His legacy will live on through his friends and the work they will do for his favorite cause; gay rights."

The Walters told FOX 4 that Robert was out to dinner with friends from work and one of them dropped him off at his car afterwards. That's the last anyone saw of him. His family said he was a young man with a bright future, a future that included matriculating to the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

"He told me he was very excited because he had received quite a bit of scholarship money, and loans and that he was excited about his new job and moving into his loft," Jackie Walter said.