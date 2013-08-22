FTC lawsuit forces largest check verifier, Certegy, to pay up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A company that the FOX 4 Problem Solvers first warned about more than four years ago is settling. Certegy Check Services has agreed to pay more than $3 million in federal fines, which is an important victory for anyone who writes checks.
It came in response to a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission, accusing Certegy of unfairly preventing people from across the United States from being able to do something as simple as write a check. Four years ago, FOX 4 Problem Solver Linda Wagar talked to one of those people, a woman in the northland who was trying to buy a pair of boots when she heard those ominous words, ‘Your check has been declined.’
Brandi Munkers said it was humiliating. She was trying to buy a pair boots at a major national chain in Kansas City.
“When she ran my check through the register she looked at me and said your check is declined,” Munkers said.
Her check was declined, not by the store, but by Certegy. The company the store used to certify its financial transactions and protect it from bad-check writers.
She called Certegy’s 800-number to find out why her good check was deemed bad.
“Well ma’am we do see that you have a positive check writing history and that you do write a lot of checks and there has never been a problem. But we couldn't take your check. It didn't meet the criteria of the day,” Munkers recalled.
And she's not alone; consumer blogs like ripoffreports.com and consumeraffairs.com are loaded with complaints about Certegy from people who say the same thing happened to them.
All those complaints prompted the federal government to take action. The FTC sued Certegy.
The lawsuit accused Certegy of keeping sloppy, inaccurate records on people’s financial transactions. Worse yet, when people reported inaccuracies they were often met with resistance.
According to the lawsuit, if a consumer disputed a claim that he or she had written a bad check to a store, Certegy made no attempt to verify the accuracy of its own records. Instead it made the consumer contact the store to resolve the matter.
When people requested a free copy of the credit report that Certegy had compiled on them, it was often difficult to get, according to the lawsuit.
The good news is that Certegy has agreed to fix the problems with its credit-reporting system and to pay $3,500,000 in restitution. Certegy is the largest check authorization service in the country. It's used by hundreds of major retail chains.
8 comments
David
Certegy is a joke. I wrote a measly check today for $54 at Big 5 Sporting Goods and it was declined!! In 30 years as a banking customer, I’ve never bounced a check in my life!! I have impeccable credit. As a result, I’ll never shop at Big 5 again. I put the onus of responsibility on any establishment who chooses to partner with Certegy! There are better outifts out there, including those who immediately debit a customer’s account.
Melinda
I am ticked off that they are still doing it to me after 4 years ago when they struck me for the first time at Macy’s Department store. They had stopped my check from processing at Macy’s. I made the clerk try 4 times. I immediately went to my bank and found nothing was wrong with my accounts. I called Certegy as stated on the back of my check.
I asked the person who answered the phone why my check was stopped. She claimed she did not know and she informed me that there was no way to tell if I had money in my bank account or not! This is when she insisted I needed to give them my social security number to find out what was happening.
She tried to sell me a program on protecting my credit from bouncing checks and I responded by stating that if I were EVER to do this, it would be between my bank and I. After I asked them again why they stopped my check from going through, they informed me that there was no way to tell if I had money in my bank account or not! and this is when they again insisted I needed to give them my social security number to find out what was happening. I responded by stating that I felt like a puppet whether I can spend my money or not.
I gave all my information and location of the bank and store and still she could not help me but did say they were based in Florida. I hesitantly gave my social security number in hopes to get an answer. Her response was, “Thank you, Bye,” and hung up on me! Macy’s, after my complaints, switched to another check verification company.
Certegy had struck again 4 more times (Staples, Sally’s Beauty Supply and Walmart, and Target) since that first year. Then again, just recently in December 2013 at Kohl’s Department store (just months after lawsuit), and at Michael’s (just before their system was compromised). They have struck most recently, last Sunday, April 20, 2014, at Coach Outlet Store in Viejas Shopping Mall!!!
No problem with check writing otherwise. I have great credit (credit reports reviewed) and frequently visit my Well’s Fargo bank. There is no need for this harassment and embarrassment! How do I stop them from treating me like a puppet whether I can spend my money or not?!? I have alerts on everything I own but am scared to death they may stop me somehow from purchasing a home!
I am appalled and surprised that this company is not regulated or dissolved by now and that retailers do not do their due diligence before hiring this scam company. They have taken over 8.1 million identities (article found at the time of my visit with Macy’s)! Mine has been compromised!
I unfortunately am not included in this lawsuit but even if I were, they probably would be persistent in haunting me as they are still today.
Cory
I called Wal-Mart to to confirm if they cash ssi disabilty checks from the treasury and they said yes for 3 dollars, so I had someone drive 30 miles there, filled up my cart only to be given a printout by the cashier and told to call the 800 number and provide more information.
I yelled at the recorded voice for over an hour because it could not understand me, after that I was put on hold for another hour and basically told it was no good by another recording so I hung up and went home.
I finally got through to a human that could barely speak english after providing rediculous answers to the recording and he told me the state treasury dept. failed to provide updated information on the checks, so I asked to speak to a supervisor because I was mad. I asked the supervisor why is my check from the government was no good and I could not even even understand her broken english neither!
Sheila Heintzelman
I am really disgusted with my experience with Certegy. I went to my local Wal-Mart last night to cash my expense check and deposit it onto my prepaid debit card (issued by Wal-Mart) I have never had a problem cashing at any other time. The reason for denying cashing this check was reason #2. (other reasons not related to my banking history) I have heard this happens a lot!!! I called the 800 number and was informed to submit my questions online. However when I entered the check number, the date of transaction and the amount of the check, it displayed “Transaction not found”. Now I am really mad!!! Now Certegy recommends that I apply for their VIP program and requests information about me and my bank account, but will not guarantee that I will be able to cash checks. I am not giving this company my personal information when all I wanted to do was cash an expense check. (My weekly paycheck is deposited on another reloadable debit card) I do not use checks. Is this Certegy’s way of dodging another bullet from the FTC?
Tony
Seems that Certegy is still up to its usual tactics even after the lawsuit. I went to WalMart today to cash 4 MoneyGram money orders which I KNOW are legitimate, and they were declined. All four of them. The lady handed me a receipt which listed as “reason #2” and I called the number below it. They gave me some run-around BS saying it didn’t meet the check-cashing criteria. This company NEEDS to be shut down. Tomorrow I will take my money orders to the bank instead, hopefully they will cash them.
Renee Ford
I went to Walmart today to cash a class action lawsuit check and it was denied by Certegy!!! I called the phone number and the lady told me their was nothing wrong with the check but it didn’t meet their criteria!!! Boy am I angry that they can deny you from cashing a check that is good!!!! I’m seeing a class action lawsuit against Certegy and Walmart for my inconvenience. Anyone want to join me?
rosa bigelow
Yes certegy is a JOKE I took my tax check to walmart they run it through certegygave me a reason 5.when I call they wouldn’t even tell me why or what it was go back in walmart.well walmart justkept saying call them.so needless to say they both was full of bs…..Iit took me 2 1/2 weeks later to get my money after spending 20 dollars in gas and driving all over no one would cash it because these two places screwed my check up…..so watch out..
Bella Adams
this is the worst company I have ever heard of. Have never had a check bounce and they woulo=d not approve me for my check writing five times at publix. Certegy is going to have a law suit from me for their .incompetense..