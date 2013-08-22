FTC lawsuit forces largest check verifier, Certegy, to pay up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A company that the FOX 4 Problem Solvers first warned about more than four years ago is settling. Certegy Check Services has agreed to pay more than $3 million in federal fines, which is an important victory for anyone who writes checks.

It came in response to a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission, accusing Certegy of unfairly preventing people from across the United States from being able to do something as simple as write a check. Four years ago, FOX 4 Problem Solver Linda Wagar talked to one of those people, a woman in the northland who was trying to buy a pair of boots when she heard those ominous words, ‘Your check has been declined.’

Brandi Munkers said it was humiliating. She was trying to buy a pair boots at a major national chain in Kansas City.

“When she ran my check through the register she looked at me and said your check is declined,” Munkers said.

Her check was declined, not by the store, but by Certegy. The company the store used to certify its financial transactions and protect it from bad-check writers.

She called Certegy’s 800-number to find out why her good check was deemed bad.

“Well ma’am we do see that you have a positive check writing history and that you do write a lot of checks and there has never been a problem. But we couldn't take your check. It didn't meet the criteria of the day,” Munkers recalled.

And she's not alone; consumer blogs like ripoffreports.com and consumeraffairs.com are loaded with complaints about Certegy from people who say the same thing happened to them.

All those complaints prompted the federal government to take action. The FTC sued Certegy.

The lawsuit accused Certegy of keeping sloppy, inaccurate records on people’s financial transactions. Worse yet, when people reported inaccuracies they were often met with resistance.

According to the lawsuit, if a consumer disputed a claim that he or she had written a bad check to a store, Certegy made no attempt to verify the accuracy of its own records. Instead it made the consumer contact the store to resolve the matter.

When people requested a free copy of the credit report that Certegy had compiled on them, it was often difficult to get, according to the lawsuit.

The good news is that Certegy has agreed to fix the problems with its credit-reporting system and to pay $3,500,000 in restitution. Certegy is the largest check authorization service in the country. It's used by hundreds of major retail chains.