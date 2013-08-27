Mother loses another daughter to violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cheryl Turner hopes police will give her some closure and arrest the person responsible for killing her daughter and granddaughter.

Turner has pain so deep she says it's hard to describe. She's hurting for her 28-year-old daughter, Myeisha Turner, and her 3-year-old granddaughter, Damiah. Both were killed inside their Wabash home Friday.

Her one year old grandson, Demin, was found crying inside the house not far from where his mother and sister's lifeless bodies were discovered.

"I'm just kind of numb," Turner said. "I feel like it's not real, almost like I'm in a twilight zone or something."

For Turner, it's like deja vu because this is not the first time one of her daughters was murdered.

In December of 2011, her 23-year-old daughter, Ebony Turner, was gunned down as she drove on Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kan. An arrest was made in that case and she's hopeful the person or persons responsible for killing Myeisha and her daughter will be caught too.

In the meantime, she's making their funeral arrangements. They will be laid to rest Saturday at noon.