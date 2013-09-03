Boston Marathon amputee wears high heels again with her prosthesis

BOSTON -- A woman who had her leg amputated following the Boston Marathon bombing modeled her new heels designed just for her.
Actually it's a leg and a high heel shoe, paired together.
Heather Abbott has a prosthetic leg, but it isn't stopping her from wearing the heels she loves.
Last week Heather got to take a test walk in the leg and four-inch nude stilettos. She also has a leg for flat shoes. The state-of-the art-silicone cover for her 'high-heel' leg should be ready in about six weeks.
"I want it to look as much like my own leg," she said, and seemed pleased that it did.
83 comments
