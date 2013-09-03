Boston Marathon amputee wears high heels again with her prosthesis

Posted 8:04 pm, September 3, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BOSTON -- A woman who had her leg amputated following the Boston Marathon bombing modeled her new heels designed just for her.

Actually it's a leg and a high heel shoe, paired together.

Heather Abbott has a prosthetic leg, but it isn't stopping her from wearing the heels she loves.

Last week Heather got to take a test walk in the leg and four-inch nude stilettos.  She also has a leg for flat shoes. The state-of-the art-silicone cover for her 'high-heel' leg should be ready in about six weeks.

"I want it to look as much like my own leg," she said, and seemed pleased that it did.

83 comments

