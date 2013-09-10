× People rallying to serve in remembrance of 9/11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People all over the nation are turning the tragedy of the 9/11 attacks into a call for action. In Kansas City, Phoenix Family is looking for some tech savvy volunteers to teach adults computer skills.

If computers are not your thing, there’s also a need to pair kids up with mentors in their after school program to them read better. The executive director of Phoenix Family said the organization serves about 6,300 families with its clothing closet and a food pantry too.

“We always need diapers, we always need wipes those are things that are not covered by food stamps those are really critical for many of our families. But we will take any staple item you may have in your house hold toilet paper, can goods you name it we’d love to have it,” Phoenix Family Executive Director Kimber Myers Givner said.

For more information about volunteering in your community go to www.911day.org and click on the volunteer link.